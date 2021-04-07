What you need to know: April 7

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, April 7.

New overnight - officers with the redding police shot and killed a suspect after he fired at a parked car..

It happened in south redding, just west of highway 273, near railroad and grandview avenues.

Police say the suspect ran after crashing a stolen pickup truck on highway 273.

Officers - say they opened fire after the man fired into a parked car.

Investigators are searching for a woman who was also involved in that crash..

And are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Breaking news overnight - a divided city council declared an end to the chico shelter crisis..

The city council rejected a proposal for an outdoor shelter at the bmx course in chico..

With on site resources, security, and services for homeless people.

During discussion ... councilmember kami denlay proposed a substitute motion... to stop working on the bmx shelter concept alltogether ..

And to immediately rescind the shelter crisis declaration.

fema has extended federal housing camp fire survivors.

Even so - starting june first - those who are staying in fema housing will be charged rent... based on their ability to pay.

we could see all restrictions with the exception of mask wearing..

Lifted statewide ... by june 15th.

Health leaders say - by then ..

Enough people should be vaccinated for life to safely return to pre- pandemic levels.

State health services says the mandates will not be removed unless the vaccine supply can sustain demand ... and hospitalization rates remain low: happening today - the chico unified school board will discuss how to use millions of dollars of covid-19 relief for schools.

Some suggestions include academic, emotional and technology support.

The meeting kicks off at 5 o clock tonight.

We will put a link on our website on action news now dot com