What you need to know: April 7

Good morning, North State!
Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, April 7.
New overnight - officers with the redding police shot and killed a suspect after he fired at a parked car..
It happened in south redding, just west of highway 273, near railroad and grandview avenues.
Police say the suspect ran after crashing a stolen pickup truck on highway 273.
Officers - say they opened fire after the man fired into a parked car.
Investigators are searching for a woman who was also involved in that crash..
And are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Breaking news overnight - a divided city council declared an end to the chico shelter crisis..
The city council rejected a proposal for an outdoor shelter at the bmx course in chico..
With on site resources, security, and services for homeless people.
During discussion ... councilmember kami denlay proposed a substitute motion... to stop working on the bmx shelter concept alltogether ..
And to immediately rescind the shelter crisis declaration.
That vote passed 5-2.## fema has extended federal housing camp fire survivors .
Even so - starting june first - those who are staying in fema housing will be charged rent... based on their ability to pay.
As of march 31st... a total of 113 housholds were still in the agency's direct housing program.## we could see all restrictions with the exception of mask wearing..
Lifted statewide ... by june 15th.
Health leaders say - by then ..
Enough people should be vaccinated for life to safely return to pre- pandemic levels.
State health services says the mandates will not be removed unless the vaccine supply can sustain demand ... and hospitalization rates remain low: happening today - the chico unified school board will discuss how to use millions of dollars of covid-19 relief for schools.
Some suggestions include academic, emotional and technology support.
The meeting kicks off at 5 o clock tonight.
We will put a link on our website on action news now dot com slash
