'Don't delay treatment for COVID-19', advises Chhattisgarh HM as cases spike

As COVID-19 is spreading fast in Chhattisgarh, state's Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu urged people to get timely treatment.

"People are advised not to delay treatment for COVID-19.

Separate centers will be made for patients coming for check-up, requiring a ventilator, oxygen," said Tamradhwaj Sahu.

Chhattisgarh reported 9,921 new infections on April 06 taking the tally of the state to 3,68,269.