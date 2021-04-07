Some simple things to help your coronavirus vaccine experience

If you plan to get a coronavirus vaccination, here are a few simple things to help your experience go smoothly and quickly.

I'm outside the healthworks building in tupelo.

Healthworks is now closed down, but north mississippi medical clinics are using it as a vaccination site.

We talked with a couple of people about getting their vaccines.

"if you compare the vaccine to what covid has done, it's a no-brainer."

"it was very smooth."

Helen long of saltillo was a nurse at north mississippi medical center for 37 years.

She got both of her coronavirus shots.

She said getting vaccinated was important to her, and it wasn't hard.

"they gave a little card that had the information for the second shot, and then emailed it to us, so we needed to bring that with us."

Bonnie basler spoke to us at the closed down healthworks building in tupelo.

Healthcare workers now use the building as a coronavirus vaccination site.

Basler said "i won't say we'll turn you away, but you'll want to bring it so we'll have clear documentation."

Baswell said even if you do happen to lose your card, they still have documentation of it in the state registry system.

Standup: "basler also added that when you get your shot, it makes it easier if you wear a short- sleeve shirt, so you can just do this."

Rolls up sleeve and if you have a fear of long needles, no problem.

"oh, it's... about like that."

Shows how long needle is anyone