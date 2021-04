SC gov sued over order bringing all remaining state employees back to the workplace

INITIATIVES, ESPECIALLY INMINORITY COMMUNITIES THEAMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES.AN ENSUING GOVERNOR HENRYMCMASTER IT STEMS FROM ANEXECUTIVE ORDER.IT REQUIRES THE PROCESS OFRETURNING STATE EMPLOYEES BACKTO BUILDINGS IN PERSON FULL-TIMETHE COMPLAINT FILED MONDAYARGUES THAT MCMASTER’S ORDEREXCEEDS HIS AUTHORITY ANDDISPROPORTIONATELY HARMS WOMENCAREGIVERS THOSE WITHDISABILITIES AND BLACK PEOPLE.MASTER ISSUED THE ORDER LASTMONTH AS VACCINATIONS RAMPED UPAND VIRUS CASES DECLINED.SPOKESMAN FOR MCMASTER SAYS THEDEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION HASWORKED WITH AGENCY HEADS.