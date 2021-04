Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Belle Glade, no appointments needed

As part of the ongoing effort to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to rural, underserved communities in western Palm Beach County, a pop-up coronavirus vaccination site in Belle Glade is open all day on Wednesday, no appointments necessary.

FIRST AT FOUR..

ACCESS ANDINTEREST IN THE VACCINE ISGROWING IN WESTERN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

HUNDREDS OF DOSES HAVEBEEN SET ASIDE FOR A POP-UPVACCINATION CLINIC IN BELLEGLADE.

IT'S HAPPENING RIGHTNOW, WITH NO APPOINTMENTNEEDED.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE IN BELLEGLADE...WHERE FOLKS HAVE BEENLINED UP TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OFTHE VACCINE.

RYAN?THE LINE HAS BEEN PRETTYSTEADY FOR HOURS NOW.

WE'RETOLD 400 DOSES WILLADMINISTERED OUT HERE TODAY.IT'S WELCOME NEWS FOR THEGLADES...BECAUSE JUST A FEWWEEKS AGO...MANY FAMILIES TELLME THEY FELT LEFT OUT.