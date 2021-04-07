Federal Guidance on Vaccination Passports

Currently the White House says three million people are being vaccinated every day in the u-s..and as more get vaccinated - questions are being raised about the possibility of "vaccine passports."

"* from carrying around a piece of paper in your purse or wallet 24/7 to a digital vaccination confirmation system accessible on your phone there have been multiple options discussed..

However, federally there are no plans to require everyone to receive vaccination credentials.

The announcement came down from the white house..

The biden administration says the decision is being made to protect the privacy and rights of citizens so the system can't be used against people unfairly.

One man i spoke with tells me he's been fully vaccinated and is ready to respect any decision that comes down ?

"* especially when it comes my wife and i are retired and we like to travel, haven't done that, we cancelled a trip to london.

We'd like to go to london and if everybody on the plane is vaccinated on the plane and can prove it.

I would go.

The white house says the private and nonprofit sectors have been circulating the idea of vaccination passports.

Federally more information is expected to come down addressing privacy, security