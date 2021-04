Can businesses require employees to get vaccinated?

VACCINATED.AS ACCESS TO COVID-19VACCINES EXPANDS... THE DEBATEABOUT WHETHER EMPLOYERS CANREQUIRE PROOF OF VACCINATIONFROM EMPLOYEES IS HEATING UP.3 NEWS NOW REPORTER KENTLUETZEN JOIN US WITH MORE ABOUTWHAT THIS MEANS FOR BUSINESSOWNERS AND WORKERS.THE EQUAL EMPLOYMENTOPPORTUNITY COMMISSION STATEDLATE LAST YEAR THAT EMPLOYERSHAVE THE RIGHT TO REQUIRE THEIREMPLOYEES TO GET A COVIDVACCINE.KELLY DINEEN... ANASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF LAW...SAYS THERE ARE SOME EXCEPTIONSLIKE THOSE WITH DISABILITIES ORCERTAIN RELIGIOUS BELIEFS."IF AN EMPLOYEE HAD A SINCERELYHELD RELIGIOUS BELIEF THATPROHIBITED THEM OR THEY BELIEVEDPROHIBITED THEM FROM ACCEPTINGTHE VACCINE THEN THE EMPLOYEE ISREQUIRED TO MAKE THAT ACCEPTIONAS LONG AS THAT ACCEPTIONDOESN’T CREATE AN UN DO BURDERFOR THE EMPLOYER."THE E-E-O-C GUIDE SAYSCERTAIN PROTECTIONS MUST BEOFFERED TO EMPLOYEES SEEKINGEXEMPTION FROM VACCINATION, ASWELL.THE ORGANIZATION ALSO ADDSTHAT AN EMPLOYER COULD POSSIBLYFIRE AN EMPLOYEE FOR NOT GETTINGTHE VACCINE... ESPECIALLY IF ITIMPACTS OTHER EMPLOYEES WORKINGIN CLOSE PROXIMITY.DINEEN SAYS THERE ARE WAYSTHAT EMPLOYERS COULD GET INTROUBLE IF THEY ASK CERTAINQUESTIONS IN THE WRONG ORDER...OR BY OFFERING THE VACCINETHEMSELVES."YOU REALLY HAVE TO KNOW WHATYOU ARE DOING AS AN EMPLOYER IFYOU DECIDE OFFER THE SHOTSTHROUGH YOUR OWN EMPLOYESS ORWITH THE SUB CONTRACTOR WHICHYOU KNOW A LOT OF THEM DO,RIGHT?

BUT THAT MEANS YOU AREMAKING A DISABILITY RELATEDINQUIRE FOR EVERY EMPLOYEE THATGETS THE SHOT UNDER YOU.

IT ISPROBABLY SAFER FOR EMPLOYERS TOSAY GO GET THE SHOT AND BRING MEPROOF."TAYLOR GAGE... ASPOKESPERSON FOR GOVERNOR PETERICKETTS SENT THE FOLLOWINGSTATEMENT."GOVERNOR RICKETTS OPPOSESVACCINE MANDATES AND PASSPORTS.HE ENCOURAGES PRIVATE EMPLOYERSTO PROVIDE SCIENCE-BASEDINFORMATION ABOUT THE VACCINESTO THEIR TEAMS.LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTSARE WORKING WITH BUSINESSES TODO ON-SITE VACCINE CLINICS.THE STATE DOES NOT REGULATEEMPLOYER DECISIONS REGARDINGPROOF OF VACCINATION.THE VACCINES REMAIN UNDERAN EMERGENCY-USEAUTHORIZATION... AND THEGOVERNOR ENCOURAGES PRIVATEEMPLOYERS TO SEEK VOLUNTARYVACCINE ACCEPTANCE IN THEIRWORKFORCES."THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONHAS SAID THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENTWILL NOT BE INVOLVED IN CREATINGVACCINE CREDENTIALS... BUT ITWILL PROVIDE GUIDANCE FORPRIVATE CO