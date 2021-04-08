11pm TV Station Vandalism Arrest 04.07.2021

A MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO A STRING OF VANDALISM...

Four hours.

Now in our top story... a man arrested in connection to a string of vandalism... at the health department..and radio and tv stations, in lexington..

Including here at the abc 36 station on man o war boulevard.

Full mug:arrested in vandalism &lt;none&gt; according to police..

37-year old derek nance was arrested today.

He's now charged with criminal mischief and drug trafficking.

The vandalism... included messages spray-painted on abc 36 in february... that said, "free your mind" and "down with fake news."

There was also an envelope taped to the station's front door that had letters inside promoting conspiracy theories.

The suspect could be seen saluting the station's security cameras.

According to officers... they used the surveillance footage to aid in their investigation.

Police say..

Last december, the health department on newtown pike.

And the urgent care center on nicholasville road were vandalized with spray paint about the coronavirus...and covid-19 conspiracy theories.

Ots