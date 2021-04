Teacher uses words on a bracelet to inspire students

CERTAIN WORDS CAN IMPACTCHILDREN IN A POSITIVE WAY.AND AS WPTV'S TANIA ROGERSEXPLAINS -- THE ELEMENTARYTEACHER HAS FOUND A WAY TOMAKE HER STUDENTS FEEL GREATABOUT THEMSELVES.NINE YEAR OLD GRACE FISCHERFEELS EMPOWERED BY THE WORDSON HER FAVORITE BRACELET."THIS ONE I LIKE IT BECAUSEEVEN THOUGH I CAN'T DO SOMETHINGS, INSTEAD OF SAYING TOMYSELF I CAN'T DO THIS, I CANSAY I CAN'T DO THIS YET."GRACE'S THIRD GRADE TEACHERMADE THE BRACELET FOR HER...AND FOR EACH OF HER CLASSMATESRIGHT BEFORE THEIR BIG TESTINGDAY.

"IT WAS FUN BECAUSE WEDESIGNED THEM OURSELVES LIKE AFEW WEEKS BEFORE.

WE WEREGOING TO HAVE A PAPER BUT THENMRS. ROOT WENT AHEAD AND MADETHE BRACELETS WITHOUT EVENTELLING US AND THAT WAS ASURPRISE." THIRD GRADE TEACHMARILEE ROOT BELIEVES IN THEPOWER OF WORDS TO ENCOURAGEYOUNG MINDS... WORDS ONBRACELET.

"IT'S CHANGING THATMIND SET THAT'S ALL IT IS.

ASIMPLE WORD OR PHRASE CANSHIFT YOUR MINDSET." "A LOT OFTHEM ARE I CAN DO THIS OR YOUCAN DO IT.

TWO OF THE KIDS DIDTRY HARD." MRS. ROOT CALLS THEBRACELETS GEE BANDS.

SHE MAKESTHEM HERSELF... SOMETIMES ASEARLY AS 4:30 IN THE MORNINGBEFORE SHE HEADS TO SCHOOL...EVEN ADULTS BUY THE GEE BANDSWITH THEIR FAVORITE POSITIVEMESSAGE.

"I DIDN'T REALIZE NOTONLY KIDS ARE DIGGING IT, BUTADULTS, PARENTS, ANDGRANDPARENTS, ATHLETES,DANCERS AND CHEERLEADINGTEAMS." "IT JUST PROVES HOWEMPOWERED WE ALL LOVE TO FEEL,AND HOW MUCH WE NEED THOSEREMINDERS." "FIRST OF ALL THATA TEACHER DID THIS ANDSURPRISED THEM ON THE FIRSTDAY OF TESTING WAS SO POWERFULFOR THE CHILDREN BECAUSE ITWAS A NICE SURPRISE AND THESEWORDS HAVE REALLY TURNED INTOMANTRAS FOR THEM.

AND I LOVETHAT THEY ARE USING THESE GEEBANDS TO EMPOWER THEMSELVES."TANIA ROGERS, NEWSCHANNEL 5.MRS. ROOT SAYS OVER THE PASTYEAR, SHE HAS HAND-MADE MORETHAN THREE-THOUSAND GEE BANDS,SHIPPING THEM ALL OVER THECOUNTRY.SCHOLARSHIP MONEY IS AVAILABLEFOR SOME GRADUATING SE