New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern suspends entry of travellers from India | Oneindia News

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern suspends entry of travellers from India

New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases in India.

The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India.

India is battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with daily infections this week passing the peak of the first wave seen last September.

