Myanmar's ambassador to UK waits on pavement after being locked out of embassy in 'mini coup'

Myanmar's ambassador in London spent the night in his car after saying he was locked out of his embassy.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he and other staff were ordered to leave the building by Myanmar's military attaché on Wednesday (April 7) night.

He said he was told he was no longer the country's representative.

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was seen wandering looking lost outside the Mayfair building for several hours until nightfall and attempted to gain access to the building but to no avail.

The "mini coup" was reported to have been a response to Mr Zwar Minn's comments calling for the release of government pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Police cannot intervene either as the situation is viewed as a diplomatic matter.

The nation's flags have been taken down from the poles at the front of the building leaving them bare.

Myanmar's government was ousted by the military in a coup on February 1st and hundreds of protesters have been killed by the security forces.