Baftas 2021: Who's nominated for what?

Road movie Nomadland and coming-of-age drama Rocks lead the diverse nominations at the Bafta film awards, where four female filmmakers are in the running for the best director prize.The British Academy of Film and Television Arts introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony – including expanding the nominations for director, actor and actress from five to six – in response to a lack of diversity in last year’s line-up.