Texas woman with Guinness World Record for world's longest fingernails did this| Oneindia News

Ayanna Williams, who won the Guinness World Records title a few years ago, for having the world’s longest fingernails, has finally cut her nails for the first time in 30 years.

But before cutting them on Wednesday, Williams managed to break her own record, once again, with the new length of her nails measuring 24 feet and 0.7 inches.

