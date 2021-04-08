ASU DesignSpace: Drive-thru sensory art museum opens in Tempe

Arizona State University students within the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts have partnered with ASU Gammage and a few professional technology companies to build and create a drive-thru sensory art experience inside a parking garage in Tempe.

Called "designspace," the mile-long drive-thru art museum features more than a dozen art installations across four levels of the parking structure, some designed and created by ASU students, that blend flashing lights, strobe lights, projections, LED screens, and sounds.

The art experience opens Friday evening, April 9, and is scheduled to run through April 25.