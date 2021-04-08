Kid Lit Pick Of The Week: My Little Brave Girl by Hilary Duff

3 3 3 we all know hillary as an actress, a singer.

She's a mother.

She's also a brilliant author.

And in this beautiful picture book she dedicated to her daughter.

To be the best person she could be.

She wants her to love and to be brave and dream big and approach the world with an open heart.

And you can tell by the illustrations and.

Attacks that there's.

Very simple tech and very whimsical illustrations.

So it's just meant to motivate you.

And, you know, peaceful way and it really, really does that.

I love the characters in here because they're all divers.

And so every reader can see themselves in this book as they read.

Perfect for a bedtime story.

I think it's absolutely perfect for mother's day gift baby showers, graduation.

So really, it could be young and old.

And you know, like i always say you can kind of.

Write messages in the book.

If you give it as a gift, and.

And actually, hillary wrote a message in the back.

So if you purchased this book, there's.

A little better in the back, and it's signed by her.

Isn't that.

Exclusive and you can get the little letter in the back too.