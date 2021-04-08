Here's you can help protect kids, and grab a donut

This month is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

(WTHI) - You can help be a voice to protect kids in the Wabash Valley.

Should call 9-1-1.

There's another opportunity to be a voice to protect kids across the valley.

Since the beginning of this year.."susie's place" in terre haute has worked 400 cases of child abuse and neglect.

Tomorrow... you can pledge to protect kids in terre haute, all while getting some donuts.

Leaders with susie's place tell us there is a need to help kids around the wabash valley.

"it's great that we are able to here to serve those kids in need, who need a safe place to come and talk.

But, it's just heartbreaking to know that there is that many kids that are in need of our services.

" the event is tomorrow from 7 until 9 in the morning.

Stop by the baesler's market parking lot.

You'll be able to get information about abuse prevention..

And grab some free donuts