Vincennes University holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

14th at riley and devaney.

Schools all around knox county have been giving students the chance to get the covid-19 vaccine this week.

Students and staff at vincennes university had their chance this afternoon.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us who was elligible and when the next big clinic is.

Pk} gar} "just before the pandemic began the knox county health department was getting ready to test its plans for mass vaccinations here at green activities center.

The pandemic forced that test to be canceled.

Now over a year later those plans are being put into action."

Starting college in the middle of a pandemic can be weird.

But that's exactly what abigail mullikin did last fall.

"a lot of the classes, they'll do a little bit of a mixture.

So some days we'll be in class.

Some days we'll do just our own work at home."

Vincennes university students and staff have been doing their best to make the best out of these uncertain times.

The school plans to go back to in-person classes full time in the fall.

One of the first steps to get there is covid-19 vaccine clinics.

"i'm prepared to give out 300.

But i will give out more.

We have the vaccine.

I will give out more if we have the people that want it."

Students, faculty and staff were eligible to get the moderna vaccine on thursday.

People were lining up to get their chance at the shot a half hour before the clinic opened.

"they'll be coming back in four weeks...that's at finals time.

So some of the people may have gone home.

We're going to ask them to stay or come back and get it."

Students can also coordinate with the community they're from to get vaccinated.

As long as it's the moderna vaccine.

Mullikin says she will be glad to be mask free...though she might miss some of it's perks.

"i'm excited.

I like the masks because i don't really have to smile at anybody."

Gar} "a mass vaccination clinic is planned for county residents on april 18th.

In vincennes, gary brian news 10."