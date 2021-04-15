How has Ohio's Johnson & Johnson pause impacted UC's student vaccination plans?

News that distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has hit a roadblock means the university's student vaccination efforts will need to use the two-dose Pfizer vaccine instead.

THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSONVACCINE REMAINS IN LIMBOTODAY.THIS COMES AS THE C-D-CVACCINE ADVISORS SAY THEY NEEDMORE TIME TO MAKE ARECOMMENDATION ABOUT ITSFUTURE.MEMBERS SAY THEY DO NOTHAVE ENOUGH INFORMATION... ANDNEED MORE DATA.THE VACCINE ISCURRENTLY ON HOLD AFTERREPORTS OF RARE BUT SERIOUSBLOOD CLOTS IN SIX WOMEN...OUT OF THE NEARLY 7-MILLIONDOSES GIVEN IN THE UNITEDSTATES.U-C BREAKS FOR THE SUMMER INLESS THAN TWO WEEKS ANDALREADY SOME STUDENTS HAVE TOCOME BACK SOONER THAN EXPECTED.ALL WERE PATIENTS AT THECAMPUS COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC.REPORTER LARRY SEWARD TELLS USWHY A BRAND CHANGE IS FUELINGDEBATE.çPKGÑ(track)...the vaccineswap...(sot/ tc 10:47:48/molly monak/ uc graduateassistant)"i got it about aweek ago..."(track)...replacing johnson andjohnson's one-and-done shot...(sot/ tc 11:13:11/ elliebrorein/ uc freshman)"...idon't know what i'll do now"(track)...with pfizer's covid-19 vaccine at u-c'sfifth-third arena...(sot/ tc11:49:29/ molly monak/ ucgraduate assistant)"that'shard.

You're going to askthese students to come back."(track)...brings a roundtrip...(sot/ tc 11:20:05/ justinharris/ uc junior cornerback)"so that's a big questionprobably on campus of whatvaccine?"(track)...free ofanything but debate.(sot/ tc11:54:38/ zach mcquade/ ucfreshman)"i'm just going toget it on my own when i gethome."(track)the universityvaccinated 23-hundred peoplewith johnson and johnsonBEFORE the FDA recommended apause because of rare butsevere blot clots in six women.now using a different brandthat requires two doses threeweeks apart... UC can givesecond doses no sooner thanmay fifth... eight days aftersummer break begins.(sot/ tc11:13:34/ ellie brorein/ ucfreshman)"i'll be able todrive back and get it.

It'snot a huge deal to me.

Butsomeone who lives nine-hoursaway, i'm sure they wouldn'twant to drive back."(track)while encouraging those intown and able to drive back todo so... the university isemailing instructions to helpstudents get second doses"wherever they will be in thefirst half of may."(sot/ tc11:18:14/ chris scott/ ucfreshman wide receiver)"that'sthe talk everyday we're hereon campus.

Everyday with myfamily because my father'sactually looking to get it andmy mom she doesn't want to getit.

So that's kind of like athing within the householdwith us."(track)bearcatfootball players chris scottand justin harris are not surethe vaccine is best for themand plan to wait for moreclarity.(sot/ tc 11:20:28/justin harris/ uc juniorcornerback)"we don't know iffurther down the line if we'regoing to be obligated to takethe vaccine to play or to geton the planes or so forth."(track)administrators do notexpect vaccine challenges hurtcampus goals for students'return in august.(larrystandup)"the plan is to bringthe majority of learning backto campus in phases wellbefore the fall.

By july15th... 100-percent ofteachers and staff should beback."(track)by then, studentshope talk of vaccines andclinics are history.larryseward... wcpo... nine news.