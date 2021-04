Biden targets 'ghost guns' with executive actions to combat gun violence

The Biden administration said it is still encouraging Congress to act on limiting high-capacity magazines and closing additional background check loopholes.

NO WORD ON THEDRIVER OF THE CAR.PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCINGSEVERAL EXECUTIVE ORDERS TODAYAIMED AT PREVENTING GUN VIOLENCEFOLLOWING A STRING OF MASSSHOOTING FROM GEORGIA TOCOLORADO TO CALIFORNIA ..

APOSSIBLY TONIGHT IN TEXAS..BUTWILL IT THEY HOLD UP IN COURT?WOULD THEY PREVENT THE NEXT MASSSHOOTING?

AND IS THIS JUST THESTART OF MORE RESTRICTIONSCOMING FROM WASHINGTON?

GEORGE WORKING TO GET YOUANSWERS TO ALL THESE QUESTIONS.AFTER RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS INATLANTA, COLORADO AND CALIFORNIAPRESIDENT BIDEN ISSUING 6EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON GUNCONTROL..

MOST SIGNIFICANTLY, HEIS REQUIRING THE JUSTICEDEPARTMENT TO ISSUE NEW GUIDANCEWITHIN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS ON"GHOST GUNS,’ STABILIZING BRACESAND RED FLAG LAWS.

GHOST GUNS"GHOST GUNS" ARE HANDMADE ORSELF-ASSEMBLED FIREARMS THATDON’T HAVE SERIAL NUMBERS ORFOLLOW BACKGROUND CHECKS RULESSTABILIZING BRACES MAKE FIRINGPISTOLS EASIER AND RED FLAG LAWSALREADY EXIST IN SOME STATES ANDALLOW LAW ENFORCEMENT TO TAKEAWAY GUNS FROM PEOPLE DEEMEDDANGEROUS BY A JUDGE STANDUP:SENIOR WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALSBRIEFED REPORTERS THAT THESEACTIONS ARE MERELY A FIRST STEP.BUT FOR SOME THEY ARE A BIT FORSOME THEY FIRST STEP.

PRESIDENT BIDENIS NOT BANNING THE IMPORTATIONOF ASSAULT WEAPONS FROM OTHERCOUNTRIES THERE IS NO REFORM OFBACKGROUND CHECK PROCEDURES,ISSUES THAT WERE PROMISED DURINGTHE CAMPAIGN.

SO WHY ISN’TPRESIDENT BIDEN DOING MORE?LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IT’S SIMPLEHE DOESN’T WANT SOMETHINGOVERTURNED IN THE COURT.MY SENSE IS THE BIDENADMINISTRATION IS VERY AWARE OFTHE POTENTIAL LEGAL CHALLENGESPAUL SHIFF BERMAN IS A LAWPROFESSOR AT GEORGE WASHINGTONUNIVERSITY.

HE SAYS IT’SIMPOSSIBLE TO ENACT ANYEXECUTIVE ORDER ON GUNS WITHOUTA LAWSUIT FROM SOMEONE,SOMEWHERE.

AND THAT THEPRESIDENT IS ONLY ISSUINGEXECUTIVE ORDERS THAT WILLWITHSTAND LEGAL CHALLENGES.RIGHT NOW, THE SUPREME COURT ISVIEWED AS VERY SUPPORTIVE OF 2NDAMENDMENT RIGHTS.

AS FOR WHETHERMORE IS ONE THE WAY, THE WHITEHOUSE APPEARS TO HAVE MOREFLEXIBILITY THAN CONGRESS, WHERETHE ISSUE REMAINS POLARIZING ANDON THIS TOPIC A LA