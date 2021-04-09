Others argue any gun safety measures are a slippery slope towards too much government control.

3 new tonight - president biden taking action to help curb gun violence by tightening regulations.good evening, i'm chris mullooly thanks for joining.

Biden targeting "ghost guns" and "red flag laws" in new executive orders he announced today.fox 55's nico pennisi is live at a local gun store where fort wayne residents argued on both sides of the topic.nico, what did they say?

Chris, it seems that even some gun owners are advocating for "common sense" laws.

Some i spoke with today say it's our constitutional right to bear arms - as long as we're registered, law abiding citizens.

Others argue any gun safety measures are a slippery slope toward too much government control.

3 take pkg:?nat pop they got clips in here?deonte edwards is a first-time gun owner.

"picking up a little strap a little gun to go to the shooting range."he's an avid video gamer - shooting games like call of duty are his favorite.

?nat pop looking at gun?he's at zx guns today because he says you can only have so much fun sitting in front of a screen with a controller."you go to the shooting range and now you can actually have some fun."he's all down for fun ?nat pop register saying thank you?

As long as the gun is registered.

"if they're buying pieces off line and assembling them, then the guns are not registered."

Edwardsedwards is referring to "ghost guns" - handmade or self-assembled firearms made from individual parts or kits purchased online.these guns are a major target of president biden's new gun control executive orders announced today."the ghost gun thing is very scary.

I don't 3 think people should be able to build their own guns."

Davis stacey davis, one of the leaders of justice accountability and victims advocacy - better known as java - has been a registered gun owner since her son was murdered in 2016.she believes it's our second amendment right as americans to own gun, but..."some of the criminal activity could be lessened by doing some common sense enforcement."phil jones with zx guns disagrees."it's clear that those laws do not work.

All they do is take the guns away from the law abiding citizens that wanna protect themselves so the bad guys know 'i'm the only one on the block with a gun.'" jonesjones says criminals will commit crimes regardless "if changing the law, if the law was enough to keep people from doing these things, then it already wouldn't happen because it's already illegal to shoot somebody."

Tag:president biden says he wants these build-your-own kits to be classified as firearms under the gun control act.that means they'll have serial numbers for tracing purchasers would have to complete background checks to be eligible.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news