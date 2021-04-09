USF Football Ready to Retake Field After Long Layoff

If you blink, you may have missed it, but Saint Francis football is set to wrap up its regular season schedule with a big game at Bishop D'arcy Stadium on Saturday.

Unfortunately cancelations caused by covid-19 have wiped out half of u-s-f's schedule, including each of its last two games..to find the last time the cougs actually lined up against an opponent, you've got to go all the way back to their win over indiana wesleyan on march 20th..but they say they won't be using rust as an excuse come saturday.

Kickoff between the cougars and knights is set for noon on saturday at bishop d'arcy