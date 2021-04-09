Indiana reports 1,397 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 146 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

3 now a look at covid cases in indiana.one thousand three hundred 97 new cases to report.

This brings the total to over six hundred 94 thousand.16 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand seven hundred 10.the 7 day positivity rate in the state is four point six percent.

Around our area...allen adds 88 cases.dekalb adds five.

Huntington adds four.jay adds three.

Noble eadds four.

Steuben adds 12.van wert adds four.wells adds 10.whitley adds