Crematoriums and burial grounds in Delhi and across India are overwhelmed due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths.

The Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's biggest crematorium ground, and Lodhi Crematorium have seen a spike in cremation since the second wave started.

India has recorded nearly a million infections in three days, with 346,786 new cases overnight into Saturday (24 April).