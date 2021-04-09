Rochester Grizzlies in a must-win situation

The Grizzlies have to win Friday night in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Grizzlies prepared for high intensity playoff journey
KIMT
The Grizzlies went 34-5 during the regular season.
The Grizzlies have to win Friday night in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.
They're bouncing back from such a long (?
"(?
"(?
"(kaleb?
"(?
"(?
Grizzlies dropped game one of the central division finals last night in peoria ?
"* two to one.
This puts the grizzlies in a must?
"*win situation tomorrow night since it is a best of three series.
Fortunately ?
"* the final two games of the series are in rochester.
I has the chance to speak with garrett smith about what it's going to take to even out the series tomorrow i think just taking one period at a time is where we need to start.
If we use that one period mentality, that we can take it and win the first game and if it goes to a game three, we'll have all the momentum.
(?
"(?
"(?
"(kaleb?
Grizzlies had sellout crowds at last weekend's
The Grizzlies went 34-5 during the regular season.