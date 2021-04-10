Grizzlies tie series with win over Peoria

Next./// the rochester grizzlies were back home tonight with hopes of forcing a game three in the central division finals.

Game tonight!

The grizzlies knew they had a lot riding on this game tonight and seized the moment.

They trailed one?

"*nothing going into the second period but exploded on offense.

Blake arneson fires this one and it's ricocheted off his teammate for the goal and we're tied up, one to one.

Then it's rochester's very own ?

"* joey malugani ?

"* sneaks one in past the goalieand the grizz ?

"* have ?

"* life.

Dyla schneider keeps us going with another one... the grizzlies net three goals in less than a minute!

They even out the series with a six to one win.

Game three is tomorrow night.///