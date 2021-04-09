Night curfew in UP affects wedding businesses

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Uttar Pradesh, administration took precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus.

Lucknow administration imposed night curfew and restrictions on attendees at wedding ceremony.

The announcement has adversely affected the wedding businesses which are still recovering from the aftermath of lockdown.

The demand of wedding commodities has now fallen.

The state government has imposed night curfew in parts of UP on April 08.

Uttar Pradesh has registered 31,987 active cases so far.