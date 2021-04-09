Morning Brew: Biggby Coffee Winner Rodney Cain

Morning Brew shows us Reforest The Bluegrass where the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government is hosting small in-person gatherings to plant trees in parks or you can take seedling trees home to plant yourself, Central Bank's Thursday Night Live is returning this summer, running through October 2nd, a Benefit Concert for Beattyville Flood victims will be held this Saturday all day with artists from around the area and Biggby Coffee Winner Rodney Cain of Richmond!

C1 3 uplifting stories............. you can help plant trees in lexington with "reforest the bluegrass"... and this year, you can take part in two ways the lexington- fayette urban county government is hosting small, in- peron plantings at different public parks and greenways over the next three saturdays or you can take tree seedlings home to plant yourself... starting today through april 25th... fridays through sundays .

You must pre- register for in- person plantings.

For more details...visit w-t-v-q dot com.

Central bank thursday night live is returning to downtown lexington this summer.

According to an announcement made by central bank...the exact details have not been confirmed...but thursday night live will kick off this summer and run through october 7.

The event takes place every thursday from 5 to 8 pm at fifth third bank pavilion in downtown lexington and includes music by live bands...food..and beverages.

Central bank will announce the official start date through a newsletter...which can be subscribed to on their website.

Today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is rodney cain from richmond.

Now let's get to your g-d-k talkers... a lock of george washington's hair