Odisha: After vaccine shortage reports, long queues outside vaccination centre

People line up outside the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Some people standing in the queue claimed that there is a shortage of vaccine at the Centre.

However, Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo, who is the director of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, said that there is no shortage of Covaxin doses.

Dr Sahoo added that there are reports of a shortage of Covishield doses.

This comes a day after Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das had asked the Centre to send over 25 lakh vaccine doses.

