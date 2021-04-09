Georgetown Shooting NOON 040921

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in the McDonald's parking lot in Georgetown Friday morning.

This video is from a bystander who was as the scene.

According to police they received several calls this morning about a suspicious black truck.

Just before 8 am police confronted a man in the truck.

That's when he tried to get away by attempting to hijack a couple vehicles.

According to police the suspect had a gun.

The suspect was shot by an officer.

The officers who responded were not injured.

The man was taken to uk hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

We are working to find more information.