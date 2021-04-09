This Is Why Your Pet Won't Eat Their Food—Plus, What You Can Do About It

What happens when your pet won't eat?.You shouldn't panic just because your pethasn't eaten—this change can sometimesbe attributed to a behavioral cause.A lack of eating can be asign of stress or anxiety.Give your pet a calm environment and someplain cooked chicken or steamed rice.If your pet hasn't regained theirappetite after three days, it'stime to call the veterinarian.If you notice your dog hasirregular stool or is eating grass,it is recommended to go seea veterinarian right away, Ryeon Kim, Pet Expert.As a proud pet parent, you alreadyknow what's normal and not normalbehavior for your best pal.So monitor their behavior and always consultwith your vet with any medical concerns