Amazon Warehouse Workers Vote Against Unionizing in Alabama

The ending tally of the vote of Amazon employees at the Bessemer, AL, warehouse was 1,798 to 738.

The push to unionize in Bessemer was the strongest that Amazon has faced to date, and the first since 2014.

The union has challenged the outcome of the vote and is in the process of doing so legally.

As well as by asking for a hearing to be overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

[We want] to determine if the results of the election should be set aside because conduct by the employer created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and/or fear of reprisals and thus interfered with the employees' freedom of choice, Union Officials, Bessemer, AL, via NPR News.

Amazon employs more than 800,000 people in the U.S. alone.

It is the second-largest private employer in the country.

This particular union can't give us anything that Amazon does not already offer.

There are a [lot] of people who never have issues, LaVonette Stokes, Bessemer Amazon Worker, via NPR News