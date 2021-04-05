Amazon Illegally Fired Activist Workers, National Labor Board Finds

Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham were fired by Amazon last year.

It’s a moral victory and really shows that we are on the right side of history and the right side of the law, Emily Cunningham, Former Amazon Employee, via 'The New York Times'.

The National Labor Relations Board found that the company's actions were illegal ... when it fired the two after they spoke out on pandemic safety concerns and Amazon's contributions to climate change.

A spokesperson for Amazon responded to the finding.

We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against our internal policies, all of which are lawful, Jaci Anderson, Amazon Spokesperson, via 'The New York Times'.

We terminated these employees not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety or sustainability but, rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies, Jaci Anderson, Amazon Spokesperson, via 'The New York Times'.

Ballots cast last week by Amazon employees of a warehouse in Alabama will determine whether or not they will form a union