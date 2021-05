Palm Beach County School District plans return to full in-person learning this fall

The Palm Beach County School District announced Friday afternoon their plans to return to in-person learning for all students next school year.

THEPALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT SAYS IT PLANS TO GOBACK TO 100-PERCENT IN PERSONLEARNING THIS FALL THE KWORD IS, PLANS.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THISDECISION IS BASED ON THEQUOTE, "IMPROVING LANDSCAPE OFTHE PANDEMIC"..

AND THE NUMBEROF DISTRICT EMPLOYEES WHO HAVEBEEN VACCINATED.SUPERINTENDENT, DOCTOR DONALDE.

FENNOY, WROTE IN A LETTERTO PARENTS HE CANNOT OVERSTATETHE ACADEMIC, SOCIAL ANDEMOTIONAL BENEFITS OFRETURNING TO IN- PERSONLEARNING.

WE'VE REACHED OUT TOTHE PRESIDENT OF THE PALMBEACH CLASSROOM TEACHEASSOCIATION FOR REACTION.MORE BIG NEWS FOR PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS TONIGHT ... T