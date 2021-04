School District of Palm Beach County officials answering questions about summer school

The School District of Palm Beach County answered the public's questions about its summer school plans.

PLAN TO STOP THE SO-CALLEDCOVID SLIDE.

IT'S A MESSAGETHE DISTRICT TOOK STRAIGHT TOPARENTS TONIGHT.

FAMILIES WEREABLE TO GET QUESTIONS ANSWEREDTHIS EVENING ON FACEBOOK LIVE.WHILE SCHOOL OFFICIALS DIDHIGHLIGHT THE RESOURCESAVAILABLE FOR FACE-TO-FACELEARNING THIS SUMMER..

THEYALSO MADE IT CLEAR..

IT COULDTAKE YEARS TO MAKE UP FORPANDEMIC IMPACT..

TO MANYCHILDRENS EDUCATIONS.<KEITH OSWALD - 41:26 "I THINKYOU CAN PLAN ON SEEING EXTENDEDLEARNING OPPORTUNITIES.

AFTERSCHOOL, SATURDAYS, HOPEFULLYNEXT SUMMER YOU WILL SEEEXPANDED SUMMER SCHOOL AS WELL.

WE ARE IN THIS FOR THE LONGHAUL.

