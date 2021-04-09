Long-Time Pirates Usher Phil Coyne, Who Worked Over 6,000 Games, Passes Away At Age 102

He was well-known in the stands at Pittsburgh Pirates games.
Phil Coyne is now being remembered as a long-time usher for the team, a huge fan and a beloved member of the community; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
He was well-known in the stands at Pittsburgh Pirates games.
Phil Coyne is now being remembered as a long-time usher for the team, a huge fan and a beloved member of the community; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
Phil Coyne was a familiar face to fans at Pittsburgh Pirates games.
Long-time Pittsburgh Pirates usher Phil Coyne has passed away at age 102.