Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 9, 2021

Volunteers help administer COVID-19 vaccine on Treasure Coast

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 02:03s 0 shares 1 views
Volunteers help administer COVID-19 vaccine on Treasure Coast
Volunteers help administer COVID-19 vaccine on Treasure Coast

Lending an extra pair of hands on the Treasure Coast on Friday, the United Way of Martin County teamed up with the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, deploying volunteers and health care workers to help get members of the community vaccinated.

THE UNITED WAY OF MARTINCOUNTY TEAMED UP WITH THEMARTIN COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT.

THEY DEPLOYEDVOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH CAREWORKERS TO HELP GET MEMBERS OFTHE COMMUNITY VACCINATED.

ASW-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYANHUGHES REPORTS, FOR SOME, IT'STHE CALL OF DUTY.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like