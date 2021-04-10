Huntington Baseball Takes Two Against Goshen

The Huntington University continued to roll with a pair of wins over conference foe Goshen on Friday.

???staying in the crossroads league..

Huntington comes into the day with a 20-8 overall record... foresters hosting goshen for a friday double dip..???h-u won game won, and they take the early lead in game two when we pick it up bottom of the third... you saw eli knust slap a base hit the other way... camden dice comes around to score... r-b-i double makes it 1-0 foresters..

???very next batter... carroll grad langston ginder grounds out on a nice play by the second baseman..

But that'll bring former wabash apache kallen kelsheimer home..

Trees take a 2-0 lead...???and they weren't done... still in the third... it's the hometown kid... huntington's own ian mccutcheon comes through with an r-b-i base knock... foresters put up four in the inning..???they go on to win, 6-0..