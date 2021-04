Weaver meets with his new Park vista players

This time he is the head guy at Park Vista.

OF ESPN 106.3... THE HIGSCHOOL FOOTBALL COACHINGCAROSEL IS FINALLY SLOWING TOA HAULT AS JOBS HAVE BEENFILLING UP AHEAD OF THE SPRINGSEASON.AT PARK VISTA, LEONARD WEAVERWILL BE LEADING THE COBRAS INTO20-21.

WEAVER MAKES HIS WAY TOPARK VISTA AFTER LEADING CORALSPRINGS TO THE PLAYOFFS LASTSEASON.

BACK IN 20-14 HE GOT ATASTE OF PALM BEACH COUNTY ASHE WAS AN ASSISTANT AT BOCARATON HIGH SCHOOL.

TODAY, THEFORMER N- F-L FULL BACKGETTING THE OPPORTUNITY TOMEET HIS TEAM FOR THE FIRSTTIME.

WEAVER WILL BE REPLACINGBRIAN DODDS WHO LED THE COBRASFOR THE PAST 15 YEARS.REPLACING SOMEBODY LIKE BRIANDODDS MIGHT BE DAUNTING TOSOME BUT ITS THE OPPOSITE FORCOACH WEAVER.LEONARD WEAVER -- WHEN YOU'RETALKING ABOUT COACH DODDS ANDWHAT HE WAS ABLE TO DO OVER THEPAST 15 YEARS BUILDING THISPROGRAM UP.

TO THEADMINISTRATION TRUSTING IN ACOACH LIKE COACH DODDS ANDBUILDING A RELATIONSHIP OVERTHE YEARS IT SPEAKS VOLUMES,IT SAYS STABILITY, IT SAYSCOMMUNICATION ANDUNDERSTANDING.

THOSE ARE THEMOST IMPORTANT THINGS THATREALLY DRAW YOU IN.TO BOYS WEIGHTLIFTIN