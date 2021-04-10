Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Columbian Park Zoo

The zoo is set to open April 17.

Are in the works at columbian park.

News 18's cody melin got a behind-the- scenes look with lafayette mayor tony roswarski at a few of the features visitors can soon check out.

Nat local city and park leaders are working hard to make sure columbian park guests have an over- the-top experience.

One of those features, a new carousel.

Rowsarski: "columbian park did have a carousel 20- some years ago and it was removed.

Once i took office, claudine and i have talked about really wanting to a carousel back."

However, due to the pandemic, the original contractor for the project closed up shop.

The new carousel will be worth the wait.

The building could operate year round with the option of being an open-door environment.

The ride will feature 36 animals, including endangered species.

Roswarski: "it can be an educational piece for kids and families in the community.

And again, integrate that back into the zoo."

The carousel won't be the only feature showing off animals.

The columbian park zoo is also expecting some feathered friends.

Roswarski: "i know everybody is really excited about getting the penguins here, and so are we."

However, the process of getting penguins to lafayette is a difficult one.

Roswarski: there are permitting processes, there are travel restrictions.

We are not going to do anything that would jeopardize the health and safety of those animals."

Now, the penguins are going through a molting process, further holding back the process.

Caitlin: "when they go through this catostrophic molt, their whole body molts all of these feathers.

They will be naked for a time period then it takes a long process for them to grow all those feathers back."

But when the penguins do arrive, the zoo is ready with an extensive water filtration system, in- house nesting areas,<nat and an overnight habitat to keep them safe and sound.

In lafayette, cody melin, news 18.> leaders are working hard to make sure guests have a great experience despite delays.

But they do assure news 18 the features will be worth the wait.

