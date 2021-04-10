Businesses deal with conflicting mask mandates

JL Records in West Lafayette had an altercation with a customer who refused to wear a mask in the store.

Hey meredith, jl records says they had to call the police when a customer refused to wear a mask in the store.

I spoke with local businesses about the iss and how it's affected their customers.

Jl records requires customers to wear masks when they enter the store.

For the most part, there hasn't been a problem.

But that hasn't stopped all customers from causing trouble.

"some guy threw a fit about having to wear a mask, claiming his rights were being violated and so on.

He was just throwing a screaming fit so the cops had to come and tell him to leave" this week, gov.

Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate to an advisory.

However, mayor john dennis of west lafayette has kept masks manditory in the city.

Jim pasdach says wearing a mask in his store is more than just a legal issue, it's a curtesy issue.

"if you come in without wearing a mask and you're around six other customers up in the record loft, those other customers are nervous.

Put a mask on for them.

Don't do it for the mayor, don't do it for me, don't even do it for yourself, do it for them."

But the separate laws could be leading to confusion among customers.

"that's a bit of a problem when one city is different from the other.

You know people are now coming over from lafayette thinking well there is no mandate anymore.

Well there is one in west lafayette."

Over in lafayette, eric brady the general manager of dt kirby's agrees.

He says students could easily be confused when coming to the restaurant.

"i think it's very confusing because especially in our industry there are more bars and restaurnts downtown then there are over on campus and a lot of the students are moving downtown now and they're coming out downtown" he says uniformity between the cities could lead to less confusion.

"it's more confusing for them to come over here you know then go over there and i have friends who work on both sides of the bridge and their like... it's confusing for all of us."

Pasdach says outside of a very small number of customers, there haven't been any problems with people wearing a mask.

Live in west lafayette, peter hulett, news 18.

