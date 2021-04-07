Area Hospitals Keeping Mask Requirements in Place

Despite the expiration of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's mask mandate, several businesses will continue to require masks for the foreseeable future.

Face masks in the hoosier state is now an option.

On tuesday the requirement became a recommendatio n.

Its now up to indiana business owners -- to make the ll.

In evansville -- the pie pan bakery is one of many area businesses no longer requiring masks for customers.

"they can choose whether or not they want to wear them into our restaurant, our employees will still have them on and we will still be following all of the cdc guidlines and recommendations."

Restaurants that choose to keep the mandate have the legal right to turn away any customer who refuse to comply.

Across the tri- state -- several businesses will continue to require masks when you visit.

Hospitals and other medical facilities - are topping that list.... both - ascension saint vincent - and deaconess hospitals tell 44news - the mask mandates will remain unchanged*in all of their buildings.... at our healthcare facilities, obviously, we have some of our most vulnerable patients and community members here, so wee still going to require masking inside all of our healthcare facilities including the hospitals and the urgent cares?

Deaconess emphasizing the importance of wearing your mask at all their campuses.... places like urgent cares - will still require everyone to mask up - even if you are coming in without any covid-19 symptoms..... and neither deaconess - nor saint vincent - have any