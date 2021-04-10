GRACE SPORTS 9PM

- the second round of the masters- is in the books... with 54- golfers securing weekend tee- times.- britain's justin rose was the - leader after round one with a - spectacular 7-under, 65... four- shots ahead of the field.

- can rose duplicate that in roun- two..

Or will someone - else surge to the top with- softer conditions on- the course?

Rose was out early today...- and carded a tough even round o- 72.

- after dropping several- strokes... rose fought back - getting this long birdie to dro- on 14... climbing back to - - - - 6-under.- the 40-year-old added another - tough birdie on 16... finishing- the - day right where he started... 7- under.- 3.

American tony finau- ...look at this approach on the- par-5... hole two.

Doesn't get- much- better than that.

Finau - goes on to make the eagle putt- to get to even par.

Later on- 9...- he sinks this putt from off the- green... to drop for- - - - another birdie.

2017 p-g-a championship- winner....justin thomas taps- this- ball... watching it track to th- cup on 11... to get to 2-under.- 5.

Australian cameron smith...- - - with his second shot on the par- 5, hole 13.

That will work!

- smith makes the eagle putt to - get to- 5-under.- 6.

24-year-old will zalatoris - is making some noise in his - masters debut.

He gets this lon- birdie putt to fall on 12 to ge- to 3-under...just four off the- lead.

- the last rookie to win here was- fuzzy zoeller - in 1979.- 7.

Defending masters champ- dustin johnson's birdie attempt- on- 6... goes past the hole... and- keeps on rolling.

Now 4-over- after that- adventure... johnson's in dange- of missing the cut.

On 17, 2015 masters winner- - - jordan spieth... had the perfec- speed on this 30-foot putt... i- falls for the birdie and he's a- 5-under.- rose ends round two... still th- leader... at 7 under par... wit- the tournament at its midway- point.- - "it was just a classic day at a augusta - national and just slightly off- you can be a foot or two out on- occasions and you - end up struggling.

And, you - know, i think maybe off the bac- - - - of yesterday, yeah it starts to- feel pretty different pretty- quickly, but again i kinda told- myself coming off the - eighth hole hey, you're leading- the masters.

Your frame of- reference is a little bit - different to yesterday.

You - know, four ahead is something,- but still leading so like enjoy- it- and keep going."

Johnson... finishing the day at- became the 11th defending - champion to miss the 36-hole- cut... and won't be making- another - official appearance at augusta- national... until - he drapes a green jacket on the- shoulders of the 20-21- masters champion... on sunday.- - the los angeles dodgers hosted- the nationals today their home- opener... which meant a pregame- ceremony to honor their - world series championship last- season... was in order.

- in typical l-a fashion, it was- nearly a hollywood- event.- here's a look at the world- series trophy... that will now- call- los angles home.- dodgers players had personally-- selected video tributes...with- people important to them- virtually presenting their worl- series- rings.- former dodgers shortstop jimmy- rollins did the honors for- right fielder mookie betts.

- check out this bling... over tw- hundred diamonds and- sapphires... more than eleven - karats in total... with a brigh- blue "l-a" in the center.

A 20-20" sign was uncovered nea the right field foul pole...- next- to 1988... and other- - - - championship seasons.

The world- championship banner was hoisted- up the- flagpole.

The players and fans- enjoyed seeing it raised, even- if- there was not enough wind to- make it flutter.- finally...the team gathered for- a picture... with their rings.- the dodgers... already 6-and-2- this season after defeating - washington today, 1-zip... look- to become back-to-back- world series champs... for the- first time since the yankees di- in 2000.- - sticking with baseball... and - making our way back to the- magnolia state... the number 5- ranked bulldogs hosted the- tigers... and claimed the - conference win, 6-5.- the top-ten match up between- number 2 arkansas and - number 3 ole miss... that was - supposed to take place this - evening... has been post-poned- until tomorrow... - where the rebels will host the- razorbacks in a - doubleheader... starting at 1 - p-m.- - - - - - - - just in case you didn't already- get enough masters content- during this sports block... - here's some more.

- 20 years ago yesterday tiger- woods won the masters... and- completed what is known as the- "tiger slam"... winning the u- open, the british open, the - p-g-a championship, and the - masters... all in one season.

- woods is the only golfer to hol- all four titles... at the - same time.