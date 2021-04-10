Severe weather threat continues for Saturday

Storms with damaging wind, large hail and heavy downpours will sweep across the south during the day.
CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Storms with damaging wind, large hail and heavy downpours will sweep across the south during the day.
CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
16 WAPT meteorologist Adam McWilliams has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Wednesday's severe storms left behind damage in some parts of Mississippi and Alabama, including downed trees in Nettleton.