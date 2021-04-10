6:30PM Body Cam Protest After Autistic Teen Hit 04.10.2021

A PROTEST TODAY FOR LIAM LONG...THE AUTISTIC LEXINGTON TEEN WHO WAS HIT BY A POLICE CRUISER ON MARCH 30TH.

As abc 36's danielle saitta reports..despite lexington police releasing body camera footage of the incident and the 9-1-1 call....protesters say they want to know more.

And a warning for anyone watching at home some of the video might be hard to watch.

That's tonight's top story at 630 ### lpd accountability...lpd accountability lexington police have released body camera video from two different officers..

Showing what happened when an austic teenager was hit by a police car last iweek in lexington and the initial 911 call, before the collision.

The release comes one day after the liam long's family went before the urban county council and mayor demanding the release of the footage and other details surrounding the incident.

The 19-year-old's mom kendra long says even with the new details released it's not enough..

Kendra: "citizens of the community desserve to have all forms of paperwork when its requested" protesters saturday say they still want to see how police handled other parts of the investigation.

The crash with the police car wasn't the first incident long had with police.

Police say there were two other incidents leading into the crash....it's because of these two prior experiences the family is wondering how things turned...of a young black autistic man having a mental health crisis... here's part of the video leading up to the crash....according to police...when they arrived long was making threats with a knife.... then there was foot pursuit... and when long crossed the street...a police car hit him.

Hit with car nat long was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...his family says he's still there as of saturday...but he is expected to be okay.

While he recovers...family..f riends and protesters are trying to raise awareness about the situation... april taylor with l- p-d accountability...sa ys she wants to know more about police de-escalation process.

April: "its so concerning that given lpd's narrative in the footage" as for kim long she's not giving up me: are you going to keep fighting for this..

Kendra: i'm just going to keep loving liam i'm going to be loving liam and i'm open to anything and i will be asking a lot of questions" in lexington danielle saitta abc 36 news ###