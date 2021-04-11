Cougars' Comeback Falls Short Against Arch Rival Marian

Hey good evening everyone..

Well when it comes to football, saint francis vs.

Marian games are always meaningful, but that's especially the case this time around..coming into the day, the cougars and knights both with one loss, and both on the bubble as far as the na-ia playoffs are concerned..the winner of this game essentially assures itself a spot in the postseason, while the loser is likely done until the fall..???let's take you out to bishop d'arcy stadium..

First game for the cougars in three weeks..

Marian has been off for nearly a month..???but the knights showing no signs of rust in the first half... already up 10 when we pick it up late second quarter... frankie young finds johnny william for the touchdown..

Marian takes a 20-3 lead into halftime..???then early in the third quarter... the rain pours, as the knights start to pour it on... young to william again... put six more on the board for marian... that makes it 27-3... ???but no quit in the cougars... we saw 'em storm back to beat indiana wesleyan in their last game..

Trying to do the same thing today... matt crable connects with matt kominkiewicz from 11 yards out... u-s-f finally finds the endzone late in the third quarter..

???and that sparked something in the u-s-f offense, 'cause they were clicking from that point on... fourth quarter now... check out this grab from carroll grad jordan schemling... pulls the cougs back within 16... ???very next possession for saint francis... stop me if you've heard this one before... crable to kominkiewicz... 134 receiving yards on the day for komo... and after a two point conversion, all of a sudden, it's an eight point game..

???cougs can make this really interesting if they get a stop, but not gonna happen... ensuing touch, the knights put it away on this 35 yard sideline scamper by trent gipson..

Cougars add a touchdown later, but it wouldn't matter...???marian wins the franciscan bowl for a third consecutive season, 41-34 your final... the cougars will learn their postseason fate tomorrow night..