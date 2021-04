'Tika Utsav' begins in Mumbai, elderly people arrive at BKC vaccination centre

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival has begun across the country to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus on April 11.

Elderly people arrived at BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai amid weekend lockdown.

India will observe a four-day 'vaccine festival' in the country till April 14.

The call for the vaccine festival was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.