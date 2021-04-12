People express happiness after getting 2nd jab of COVID vaccine in Mumbai

As Tika Utsav was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intensify the fight against COVID-19, people arrived at BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre in Mumbai to get COVID-19 vaccination.
Elderly people celebrated after getting their COVID jab at the centre.
Four-day Tika Utsav commenced on April 11.
One of the beneficiary expressed satisfaction after getting vaccination.
"Glad we got the 2nd dose of the vaccine on time", said a beneficiary.
Mumbai reported 9,989 fresh cases on April 11 taking the caseload to 92,464.