People express happiness after getting 2nd jab of COVID vaccine in Mumbai
As Tika Utsav was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intensify the fight against COVID-19, people arrived at BKC Jumbo COVID-19 centre in Mumbai to get COVID-19 vaccination.

Elderly people celebrated after getting their COVID jab at the centre.

Four-day Tika Utsav commenced on April 11.

One of the beneficiary expressed satisfaction after getting vaccination.

"Glad we got the 2nd dose of the vaccine on time", said a beneficiary.

Mumbai reported 9,989 fresh cases on April 11 taking the caseload to 92,464.