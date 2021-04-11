SOU Raiders men's basketball defeats Multnomah, 67-40

Raiders make light work of visiting Multnomah, sweeping them in SOU's home opener series.

It was really exciting to see the look in their eyes today.

It's like christmas morning."

There was plenty of things going on today in ashland.

One of those-- the s-o-u men's basketball team wrapping up their first home series.

Multnomah in town taking on the raiders.

Pretty slow start to the game... only 5 points through the first five minutes.

Josh washington finishes at rim for a quick bucket here.

===== s-o-u would lead 29-20 at the half.

Thanks to some good ball movement from the raiders.

Ends up with brad allen and drains the triple-- raiders lead 45-25.

===== the raiders shot just under 50 percent from three.

The nevada-natives leading the way.

Freshman mason whitaker went 4-for-5 from deep and redshirt junior tez allen was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Raiders win 67-40.

Over in la grande, both oregon tech teams fell to their eastern oregon counterparts.

The women's team downed by 30 points.

Beth derner had 24 for the owls.