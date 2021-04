Tika Utsav: Railway employees receive COVID vaccine in Indore

Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 virus, several Railway employees in Indore took the first shot of vaccine on April 11.

The railway administration is planning to vaccinate 3,000 railway employees and their family during the drive that started today.

As many as 150 railway employees and their family members got their shot of COVID vaccine.

Government is running 'Tika Utsav' from April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.