Covid: How 'tika utsav' was launched in UP; rail staff vaccinated in Indore

Adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exhortation, a 'tika utsav' or vaccination fest was launched across the country on April 11.

It is scheduled to last till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, one of modern India's founders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow.

In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, around 150 railways staff and their family members were inoculated.

